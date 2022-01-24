Name of woman accused of having unrestrained children in crash released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston Police have released the name of the woman they say is responsible for a crash over the weekend and was traveling with two unrestrained children.

Police say Ajah A. Brown-Young, 27, of Detroit, Michigan was speeding Sunday morning as she chased another car. Brown-Young, police say, ended up rear ending a separate car, unrelated to the one she was chasing, adding the impact and damage was significant.

Brown-Young was arrested following the crash, which happened on Capitol Street, right by Virginia Street.

The two people in the other car were not injured.

