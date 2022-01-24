Advertisement

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened.(R. Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously, and there was no information on their identities or that of the suspected shooter. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Woman with unrestrained kids chases car, wrecks into another
A small pack of loose goats have been captured by the Boyd County Animal Shelter.
Loose goats captured by animal shelter
A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say. (FILE)
700+ Frontier customers without phone service
Authorities say a man was left for a dead after a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon.
Man charged with murder after hit and run
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Juvenile in custody after break-in at post office

Latest News

Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
5 found dead in Milwaukee home
Facing Hunger Food distribution in Logan County
Facing Hunger Food distribution in Logan County