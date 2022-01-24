Troopers: Man strangles woman until she passes out

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing several charges in Carter County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police have charged Jimmy Sturgill with strangulation, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, flagrant non-support, and failure to appear.

Troopers say they got a call Sunday for domestic violence on KY 1910. The victim, troopers say, told them she was in an argument with Sturgill when he started choking her until she passed out and was unable to call for help.

Sturgill, who troopers say had left the place where the incident happened, learned of where he may be. When troopers got to that location, they say Sturgill took off. That’s when a search for him began.

KSP says Fish and Wildlife were able to find Sturgill running across a field and were able to arrest him without any incident.

Sturgill is now at the Carter County Detention Center.

