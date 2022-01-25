Academy Sports + Outdoors opening first store in West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Tuesday it will open its first location in West Virginia later this year.

The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer will open its Cabell County location in 2022 and bring approximately 60 new jobs to the area.

“We are excited to show West Virginia what it means to ‘have fun out there’ and provide them a place that offers a wide assortment of sports, outdoors and recreational items, at an incredible value,” said Sam Johnson, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. “Whether customers are hiking in Ritter Park, fishing on Beech Fork Lake, or gearing up for their next game, Academy will soon become the go-to destination to find top brands that help them pursue their passions.”

The release went on to say, “Academy’s location will invite new customers to kickstart fun by providing value, the best assortment of hunting and outdoor services, and knowledge they need to do the activities that they love and make new memories. Huntington residents can expect to find Academy team members who are passionate about sports, hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities., along with a unique assortment from top brands like Nike, YETI, Adidas, The North Face, Game Winner, Mossy Oak, Carhartt including Academy’s private brands like Magellan Outdoors, O’Rageous, H20 Xpress, Freely, and BCG. Whether families are gearing up for the hunt, hosting friends in their backyard, or planning their next mountain adventure, Academy’s wide assortment of sports and outdoor products are curated to make the most out of every budget.”

The new location will offer online pick-up services, curbside pick-up, and free shipping on online orders over $25.

Customers can also take advantage of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

WSAZ has reached out to officials with Academy Sports + Outdoors on where in Cabell County the new store will be located.

