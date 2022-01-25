Portion of I-64 E in Charleston reopens following crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following an accident.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing delays Tuesday along I-64 eastbound in Charleston.
Traffic is moving slowly in one lane near the scene of the crash at mile marker 58.
The other lane near the I-64/I-77 split has been closed by emergency crews.
The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
No other information has been released at this time.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.