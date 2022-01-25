Advertisement

Portion of I-64 E in Charleston reopens following crash

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following an accident.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing delays Tuesday along I-64 eastbound in Charleston.

Traffic is moving slowly in one lane near the scene of the crash at mile marker 58.

The other lane near the I-64/I-77 split has been closed by emergency crews.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
2 crashes reported on U.S. 52
A woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after a crash over the weekend.
Woman charged with child neglect after children found unrestrained during a crash
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds
The robbery happened at the Hurricane Walgreens where police were able to stop the man before...
Man charged after attempted robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

Coal Grove council holding special meeting after police resignation
Coal Grove council holding special meeting after police resignation
Blood drive in Ashland
Blood drive in Ashland
Military takes control of Burkina Faso
Military takes control of Burkina Faso
A crash on First Ave. in Nitro at the I-64 East exit ramp has slowed traffic Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | All lanes back open after crash slows I-64 East traffic