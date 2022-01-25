Portion of I-64 E in Charleston reopens following crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following an accident.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing delays Tuesday along I-64 eastbound in Charleston.

Traffic is moving slowly in one lane near the scene of the crash at mile marker 58.

The other lane near the I-64/I-77 split has been closed by emergency crews.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

