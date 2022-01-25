City council passes resolution urging end of Special Metals strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council have taken a stance on the strike at Special Metals.

Tonight, council passed a resolution urging the company and members of the United Steel Workers to come to an agreement, with part of the text stating that council would like to see workers receive an offer that helps them recoup losses while also making sure profitable operations continue into the future.

The resolution passed with a 6-to-4 vote with one abstain.

The resolution did not come without debate.

Councilman Tyler Bowen says it creates a bad precedent for companies who may want to do business with the city.

Another councilperson believes the city shouldn’t take a stance since the plant does not technically and legally sit within city limits - though the plant is completely surrounded by city property.

Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh says she believes it is the council’s duty to stand up for people, including workers.

Since Oct. 1, about 450 members of United Steel Workers Local 40 have been on strike. USW Local 40 President Chad Thompson told WSAZ in December that safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

Striking worker Corey Speaker says, “I just wanted my presence there to show them that hey, we’re people. This is affecting everybody, so we need to just get back to the table and get it solved.”

