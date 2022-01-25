Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 41 ‘red’ counties

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 25, 2022, there are currently 19,277 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,650 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 54-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, and an 86-year old female from Preston County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 41 are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. 10 counties are orange, two are gold and two are green.

According to DHHR record, 12,829 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant have been reported and 752 cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed.

As of Tuesday, 976 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 223 have been admitted to the ICU and 104 are on ventilators.

Right now, 11 COVID-19 positive pediatric patients are in the hospital and four pediatric patients are in the ICU.

400,086 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

363,917 booster doses have been administered.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (99), Berkeley (838), Boone (345), Braxton (83), Brooke (121), Cabell (1,245), Calhoun (59), Clay (80), Doddridge (90), Fayette (710), Gilmer (83), Grant (129), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (158), Hancock (185), Hardy (158), Harrison (642), Jackson (120), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (2,576), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (416), Marion (552), Marshall (286), Mason (301), McDowell (190), Mercer (703), Mineral (263), Mingo (275), Monongalia (1,070), Monroe (244), Morgan (121), Nicholas (362), Ohio (310), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (16), Preston (298), Putnam (736), Raleigh (1,067), Randolph (320), Ritchie (81), Roane (150), Summers (168), Taylor (179), Tucker (10), Tyler (109), Upshur (172), Wayne (473), Webster (69), Wetzel (156), Wirt (73), Wood (767), Wyoming (432). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

