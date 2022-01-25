Advertisement

UPDATE | All lanes back open after crash slows I-64 East traffic

A crash on First Ave. in Nitro at the I-64 East exit ramp has slowed traffic Tuesday morning.
A crash on First Ave. in Nitro at the I-64 East exit ramp has slowed traffic Tuesday morning.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UPDATE: 01/25/2021 @ 8:10 A.M.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say all lanes are back open in Nitro at the intersection of 1st Avenue and the eastbound exit ramp of I-64 after a crash slowed heading toward Charleston.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 01/25/2021 @ 7:28 A.M.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A crash on 1st Ave. in Nitro at the I-64 East exit ramp has slowed traffic moving toward Charleston.

The crash happened about 7:10 Tuesday morning.

The T-bone-style crash involved three vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Nitro I-64 Eastbound exit ramp is closed. Westbound lanes of 1st Ave. in Nitro are also closed.

