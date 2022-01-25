Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
2 crashes reported on U.S. 52
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds
A woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after a crash over the weekend.
Woman charged with child neglect after children found unrestrained during a crash
The robbery happened at the Hurricane Walgreens where police were able to stop the man before...
Man charged after attempted robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

A neglected dog is seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property; water bowls frozen over
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors in former officers’ trial show video of George Floyd’s last day
An emergency situation is over after Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. officers and members of the...
Emergency situation over | Father detained, child safe
Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated a clinical trial for their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer starts clinical trial for omicron-specific vaccine