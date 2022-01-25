Advertisement

Driver crashes, truck flips

Evans Road in Mason County was shut down Tuesday morning following a rollover crash.
Evans Road in Mason County was shut down Tuesday morning following a rollover crash.(Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver walked away from a crash Tuesday morning that caused their truck to flip.

The accident happened along Evans Road, according to the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department.

The truck landed on its top with the bed of the truck almost vertical.

Evans Road has been shut down.

No other vehicles were involved.

No word on what caused the accident.

No injuries were reported.

