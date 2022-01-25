Driver crashes, truck flips

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver walked away from a crash Tuesday morning that caused their truck to flip.

The accident happened along Evans Road, according to the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department.

The truck landed on its top with the bed of the truck almost vertical.

Evans Road has been shut down.

No other vehicles were involved.

No word on what caused the accident.

No injuries were reported.

