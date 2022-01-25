Advertisement

Family waits days for phone service to be restored

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been several days that the Goddard family has been without Frontier phone service along Lukes Hill Road in Buffalo.

“I’m afraid,” Mary Goddard said.

Goddard says she deals with health issues and had a heart attack in September, so she relies on a phone in case a medical emergency unexpectedly arises.

“Friends and relatives are calling us and we don’t have the phone-- they panic,” Goddard said.

Goddard says her son, who lives next door, has been going through the same issue.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier for insight on this outage and they say they’re working to determine the cause of the outage. As of 6:23, the company says the family’s service has been restored.

