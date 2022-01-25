Grant application submitted for brownfield remediation project near Portsmouth Water Treatment Plant

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Earlier in January, Portsmouth city councilmembers discussed the best options to fund a brownfield remediation project.

In order for construction to start on a new water treatment facility in the fall of 2022, a two-acre parcel of polluted land that used to be part of the New Boston Coke Corporation will need to be remediated.

“We’re in an excellent position,” said councilman Dennis Packard. “A lot of this money is going to be available on a, ‘who is ready to get it, who is ready to move forward?’ basis.”

Packard is referring to Ohio’s Brownfield Remediation Fund. It is a multi-million dollar pool of money that county land banks can apply for to clean up brownfields. Packard says, the Scioto County Land Bank sent in an application for this remediation project soon after the first city council meeting in January.

“48 hours after the last meeting, that application went in,” said Packard.

This particular remediation project will cost around $150,000. Packard is optimistic that they will be awarded all of the necessary funding, but will have to wait until a decision is made. The city of Portsmouth does have its own funding to pay for it, but Packard hopes the grant funding will take care of it and save taxpayer dollars.

“They didn’t make the mess. To ask them to clean it up... I am not going to ask them to clean it up,” said Packard.

