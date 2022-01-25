Advertisement

‘It’s just the freezing and the thawing’: Ripley battling water main breaks

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter weather is wreaking havoc on water lines in Ripley.

“It’s just the freezing and the thawing, and the age of our lines. All of these factors contribute to the problems,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader.

The city, who runs their own water department has battled a main water line along Route 21, bursting three times since Thursday, along with several residential breaks.

One happened on 1st Avenue Tuesday afternoon when WSAZ was there.

“I felt bad for the guys out there working and appreciate them getting out there in the cold weather like they did,” said Sandy Bowles.

Bowles lives long 1st Avenue, and she was without water from 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon until around 5:30 Monday morning.

“I kept checking it throughout the night because it got cold that night, and I was worried something might happen with my water lines or something,” she said.

She was mostly frustrated because she says she was never notified of the break.

“We had a break and no one knew. My neighbor contacted me,” she said. “You would think, like American Water, maybe they’d have something stating, answering machine stating, there’s been a water break and an estimated time to fix.”

Mayor Rader says the city uses its Facebook page, local radio stations and the nixle system to alert customers of outages.

“Our girls in the front office, they have been on the phone calling people in those areas that we know who are going to be effected,” said Rader.

To sign up for the nixle alert system, click here.

Once you get to the site, you can enter your zip code and the alerts will appear.

From there, you can sign up for alerts or text your ZIP CODE to 888777 for mobile alerts.

Click here for the city’s Facebook page.

