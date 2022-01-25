Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
2 crashes reported on U.S. 52
A woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after a crash over the weekend.
Woman charged with child neglect after children found unrestrained during a crash
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds
The robbery happened at the Hurricane Walgreens where police were able to stop the man before...
Man charged after attempted robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government
The Huntington Police Department is addressing an emergency situation in the 1400 block of West...
Huntington Police on scene of emergency situation