New details released in former school counselor child pornography case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in a child pornography case involving a former school counselor.

Todd Roatsey pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of prepubescent child pornography during his arraignment in federal court.

Roatsey was arrested in early November 2021 after investigators said a forensic review of a hard drive removed from a laptop at his home revealed 26 images and seven videos of child pornography.

In an newly released federal document, prosecutors allege that the defendant has been engaging in criminal sexual conduct regarding children for two decades. The document details evidence found through further investigation of the case and Roatsey’s electronic devices.

Investigators say a search of Roatsey’s cell phone found over 100 videos and conversations with minors via Snapchat. In the conversations, Roatsey allegedly posed as a teenage boy.

Investigators say one of the victims in a Snapchat video was a student at Pinch Elementary School, where Roatsey worked as a developmental school guidance counselor.

According to the federal documents, prosecutors “may introduce evidence, in the form of testimony from the now-adult victims, that defendant sexually assaulted two children on multiple occasions in approximately 2000-2001.”

Roatsey was named Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the West Virginia School Counselor Association and was honored at the White House in 2016.

