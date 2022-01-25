Person shot in leg treated at local hospital
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person with a shooting injury to their leg was being treated at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a person arrived at Women’s and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg.
Dispatchers could not tell WSAZ if the wound was life-threatening.
The shooting happened in the Institute area, according to dispatchers.
