Person shot in leg treated at local hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person with a shooting injury to their leg was being treated at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a person arrived at Women’s and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg.

Dispatchers could not tell WSAZ if the wound was life-threatening.

The shooting happened in the Institute area, according to dispatchers.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.