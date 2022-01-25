Advertisement

Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You may be eligible for a payout from Plaid if you use financial apps like Venmo, Credit Karma, or Robinhood.

Plaid, a financial technology company, settled a class action lawsuit and has agreed to pay $58 million to all consumers with a linked bank account to any of its approximately 5,000 client apps between Jan. 1, 2013 and Nov. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit accused Plaid of collecting “more financial data than was needed from users.” Plaid has denied any wrongdoing.

Plaid connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial apps.

The lawsuit also claimed that the company obtained users’ bank login information via “Plaid Link,” “which had the look and feel of the user’s own bank account login screen,” according to the settlement website.

Some users may have already received a settlement notice by mail or email. If you did not receive a notice, but know you have used Plaid, you may still be a class member and eligible to submit a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is April 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
2 crashes reported on U.S. 52
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds
A woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury after a crash over the weekend.
Woman charged with child neglect after children found unrestrained during a crash
The robbery happened at the Hurricane Walgreens where police were able to stop the man before...
Man charged after attempted robbery at Walgreens

Latest News

FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors in former officers’ trial show video of George Floyd’s last day
An emergency situation is over after Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. officers and members of the...
Emergency situation over | Father detained, child safe
Pfizer and BioNTech have initiated a clinical trial for their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer starts clinical trial for omicron-specific vaccine
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19