SAT shifting to online format

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the background noise for students has changed from the scribbles of pencils to the clicks of keys, high school students like Liv Brown, who is a freshman at Spring Valley High School, say completing school work is very different from years prior.

“It’s a lot to adapt to,” Brown said.

A big test that hangs over a lot of student’s heads is making the switch. Administrators say the SAT is shifting from paper and pencil to an online format.

“The test really depends a lot on your future… the fact that they’re changing it is sort of groundbreaking to me,” Brown said.

Administrators made the announcement Tuesday, saying the format change will roll out across the country in two years-- 2024.

It will shave an hour off from the current version-- bringing the reading, writing and math assessments from three hours to about two.

“I think by shaving off that time, you could stay focused for longer. It’s not dragging it out,” Brown said.

In addition, test takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets-- but they’ll still have to sit for the test at a monitored testing site or in school. They won’t be allowed to take it at home.

“I think that since my class will be probably one of the first few to take it, it will be more successful because we have had our whole high school experience online,” Brown said.

Although Brown is generally a more hands-on learner, she says having all of the virtual classwork will make the transition smoother when it comes time to take this important test.

