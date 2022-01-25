West Virginia National Guard sending personnel to hospitals across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases has West Virginia hospitals asking for help.

More than two dozen West Virginia hospitals have requested support from the West Virginia National Guard.

“We’ve now trained over 300 personnel to go in and do the hospital missions,” West Virginia National Guard Major General Bill Crane said.

On January 25th, The West Virginia National Guard will send people into 14 hospitals across the state.

Their goal is to ease some of the stress hospitals are facing.

“Those healthcare providers have been doing this now for two years,” Crane said. “I’m sure just the fact that we’re there helps make them feel better than somebody there to help them out.”

One hospital already has members of the National Guard helping out.

Crane said 25 members arrived at the Charleston Area Medical Center last Monday.

“A lot of it is just being able to help at the front doors,” he said. “Asking people about COVID symptoms, those kinds of things. We can sit with patients that need somebody to sit with them and move patients throughout the hospital, and that relieves the stress off of the nurses and other healthcare providers.”

It’s not clear how long the National Guard will stay at the various hospitals. Crane said they’ll stay until they and the hospitals feel staffing and the number of beds available are where they need to be.

