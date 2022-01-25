Winter blusters set to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The month of January is on pace as the coldest in 7 years with a pause in the snowstorms for much of this week. Still some pesky snow flurries will try to park out on Tuesday perhaps leading to a fresh coating but less than an inch across the region.

By Friday a southern east coast storm may become a headline maker. Super computers suggest this would-be storm will turn into a Nor-easter which would provide our region with a snow shower and very cold weather pattern into the weekend.

Tuesday will dawn overcast with Monday evening rain showers having transitioned to snow. With temperatures falling into the 20s (lows not to be reached until mid-morning) a cautionary word for slick spots on bridges and even untreated rural roads is worth a mention.

Wednesday will see the region back into the deep freeze before a 1 day warm up Thursday to near 40 degrees before the east coast storm gives us the cold shoulder effect by Friday into the weekend.

