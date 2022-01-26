Advertisement

16-month-old revived with Narcan; mother facing charges

Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the infant was able to come into contact with...
Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the infant was able to come into contact with or ingest Fentanyl.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is in jail Wednesday after EMS crews revived her 16-month-old Tuesday with the help of Narcan.

According to the criminal complaint, Cabell County EMS were called to the home along Francis Street in Huntington around 7:15 p.m. after a report of a child not breathing.

EMS were able to revive the child by administering the drug Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

A urine test was conducted on the child while receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to officials, the test showed a positive result for the drug Fentanyl.

The baby’s mother, Alexis Perry, 29, of Huntington told officials she was the parent in custody of the child at the time of the incident.

Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the child was able to come into contact with or ingest Fentanyl.

The child is currently in critical condition, officials report.

Perry has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency situation is over after Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. officers and members of the...
Standoff situation over | Father facing child neglect charges, baby safe
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region
Polar snowfall due Friday
Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)
Academy Sports + Outdoors opening first store in West Virginia
A crash on First Ave. in Nitro at the I-64 East exit ramp has slowed traffic Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | All lanes back open after crash slows I-64 East traffic

Latest News

Proposed bill eliminates ban on nuclear power plants in West Virginia
Proposed bill eliminates ban on nuclear power plants in West Virginia
Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. officers and members of the FBI surrounded a home in the 1400 block...
Father facing child neglect charges after hours-long standoff situation with police
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Efforts for all-encompassing Coronavirus vaccine underway
Efforts for all-encompassing Coronavirus vaccine underway