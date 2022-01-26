16-month-old revived with Narcan; mother facing charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is in jail Wednesday after EMS crews revived her 16-month-old Tuesday with the help of Narcan.

According to the criminal complaint, Cabell County EMS were called to the home along Francis Street in Huntington around 7:15 p.m. after a report of a child not breathing.

EMS were able to revive the child by administering the drug Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

A urine test was conducted on the child while receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to officials, the test showed a positive result for the drug Fentanyl.

The baby’s mother, Alexis Perry, 29, of Huntington told officials she was the parent in custody of the child at the time of the incident.

Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the child was able to come into contact with or ingest Fentanyl.

The child is currently in critical condition, officials report.

Perry has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

This is a developing story.

