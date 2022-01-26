Advertisement

Calipari picks up 800th on-court win after tight 82-74 OT victory over Mississippi St.

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an...
Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 12 Kentucky men’s basketball (16-4, 6-2 SEC) picked up another win Tuesday night after an 82-74 overtime victory over Mississippi State (13-6, 4-3 SEC).

After leading by as many as 16 points, the Cats went into overtime with the Bulldogs but ultimately came out on top.

The win serves as head coach John Calipari’s 800th on-court victory, making him the fourth-fastest coach to achieve the feat.

The Cats were without TyTy Washington Jr., who suffered an ankle injury against Auburn over the weekend. Davion Mintz started in his place.

Guard Kellan Grady came up huge for the Cats in overtime, scoring eight in the extra minutes and 18 on the game. Oscar Tshiebwe, the nation’s leading rebounder, picked up his 14th double-double against the Bulldogs with 21 points and 22 rebounds.

After logging very little time on the court so far this season, redshirt sophomore Dontaie Allen played 18 minutes and had five points and three rebounds.

Kentucky has a tough road matchup this weekend as they travel to Kansas to take on the No. 5 Jayhawks. That’ll be on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

