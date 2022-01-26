Couple without a landline for weeks after tree falls on phone line

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than three weeks, a Sissonville couple’s phone lines have been down despite repeatedly asking Frontier Communications to fix the problem.

They’re deep in a hollow and with their landline down, they’re worried they’ll end up in a situation that they’ll need to make a call.

“I have not had a phone for 24 days, the phone lines came down January 2nd, and they’re not put back up yet,” Ray Crawford said. “I have no communication with the outside world in case I have emergencies.”

Crawford said the phone lines went down after flooding caused a tree to fall and land on top.

“Within two days the power company had us hooked back up, haven’t seen nothing about the phone company,” he said.

This isn’t the first time their phone lines have been down for an extended period of time.

Crawford said last year their phone line was down for six weeks before getting fixed.

“Yesterday was the 24th. They were supposed to come up and assess the problem and fix it,” Crawford said.

Crawford said they’ve reached out three times since the lines went out and said the company is now supposed to fix the problem on January 28th.

We reached out to Frontier this morning and this is what they told us via email.

“Helping our customers is my prime directive! I’m on this and will be back to you.”

That was around ten this morning and we have not heard anything since.

