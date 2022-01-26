Advertisement

Couple without a landline for weeks after tree falls on phone line

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than three weeks, a Sissonville couple’s phone lines have been down despite repeatedly asking Frontier Communications to fix the problem.

They’re deep in a hollow and with their landline down, they’re worried they’ll end up in a situation that they’ll need to make a call.

“I have not had a phone for 24 days, the phone lines came down January 2nd, and they’re not put back up yet,” Ray Crawford said. “I have no communication with the outside world in case I have emergencies.”

Crawford said the phone lines went down after flooding caused a tree to fall and land on top.

“Within two days the power company had us hooked back up, haven’t seen nothing about the phone company,” he said.

This isn’t the first time their phone lines have been down for an extended period of time.

Crawford said last year their phone line was down for six weeks before getting fixed.

“Yesterday was the 24th. They were supposed to come up and assess the problem and fix it,” Crawford said.

Crawford said they’ve reached out three times since the lines went out and said the company is now supposed to fix the problem on January 28th.

We reached out to Frontier this morning and this is what they told us via email.

“Helping our customers is my prime directive! I’m on this and will be back to you.”

That was around ten this morning and we have not heard anything since.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency situation is over after Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. officers and members of the...
Standoff situation over | Father facing child neglect charges, baby safe
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that...
Accidents close portions of I-64
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
2 crashes reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

A 3-month-old baby was taken from the home and returned to their mother following the standoff.
Standoff in Huntington ends in arrest
It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region
Polar snowfall due Friday
Academy Sports and Outdoors opening first store in West Virginia
Academy Sports and Outdoors opening first store in West Virginia
City of Ripley Water Department works on a water line break
‘It’s just the freezing and the thawing’: Ripley battling water main breaks