Cyberattack threatens work stoppage at Coca-Cola distributor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Imagine working a full week, and receiving a check for less than $100.

That’s what’s happening to some union workers at Coca-Cola Consolidated Bottling sites across West Virginia, but there is much more to the story.

Teamsters Local #175 President Ken Hall represents workers at three companies, where a ransomware attack crippled payroll starting in mid-December.

Hall says two of the companies have made adjustments, but he contends the local Coca-Cola distributor has not. Now the clock is ticking on a potential work stoppage.

“We’re making every effort to avoid it, but we’re not going to continue to tolerate it,” Hall said Wednesday.

Hall estimates 25 percent of those he represents at Coca-Cola have been shorted wages or received no paycheck at all. He said one employee received no check in 17 days.

“On average, they probably get something close to $1,200 a week,” he said. “So you’re trying to pay your bills with an $87 check or no check at all.”

The ultimate issue lies with a third-party, time and leave system known to many as Kronos.

The cyberattack impacted countless employers across the nation.

That includes West Virginia’s largest private employer -- WVU Medicine.

“We had a very short period of time to react,” said Chris Haver, assistant vice president for human resources at WVU Medicine.

The hospital system employs approximately 22,000 people -- more than two-thirds of which are hourly workers.

Chris Haver says WVU Medicine was not immune from issues, but he credits regular communication and quick action with limiting discontent.

“I think that is one of the things that have helped calm employees down or calm some fears that we do have a plan, we have a timeline, we’re executing against that timeline and we’re being very transparent about where we are in the process,” he said.

WVU Medicine strived to pay everyone at least their base salary. It also cut supplemental checks and expedited an annual bonus to help fill the gap.

The West Virginia Auditor’s also coordinated a backup strategy to ensure on-time checks for approximately 37,000 state employees.

Hall reports similar moves by a local Pepsi distributor and trash collector Republic Services.

“Coke didn’t start this problem,” Hall said. “It is their third-party provider, but they have a responsibility to take whatever action to make sure their employees get a paycheck.”

The union president said he will give the Coca-Cola distributor until Monday to demonstrate a working solution.

A spokeswoman for Coca-Cola Consolidated Bottling Company acknowledged Wednesday evening inconsistencies with some paychecks, but pledged to pay workers for every hour they work.

Meanwhile, the Kronos system is working again for WVU Medicine, the State Auditor’s Office, as well as many other employers across the nation.

