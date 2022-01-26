Deep freezes and light snows

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region. Only the high country at ski lodge territory has picked up snow this week. But in an already top 10 snowiest January there is compelling data that suggests Friday into Saturday a new snowfall will roar into town.

Before then Wednesday will dawn frigid and in some areas frosty. School bell temperatures will be in the teens. The day will turn blue and brisk with a wintry feel. Despite bright sunshine highs will struggle to get to 30.

Thursday will dawn icy cold with lows near 10 degrees. Clouds will gather as the day wears on ahead of our next snow due in town Friday.

The snow on Friday that will come as the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational (the “Z”) takes to the mat at the Mountain State Health Arena. Huntington High coaches Bill and Robbie Archer know of the lore of snow and cold for the “Z”.

While an east coast blizzard is possible, we will have a wind driven light snowfall locally which will occur for both rush hours on Friday, if all goes as planned! In the snow forecasting business, the famous saying “don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes” is certainly applicable

