Father facing child neglect charges after hours-long standoff situation with police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several criminal complaints released Wednesday are revealing more details about a standoff situation that ended with a father facing child neglect charges.

Huntington Police officers, members of the FBI, and SWAT Teams surrounded a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue Tuesday after Michael Perroti barricaded himself and his 10-week-old daughter inside his home.

According to the criminal complaint, the situation began as a domestic situation.

When officers arrived at 1417 West 5th Avenue Tuesday, Perroti’s girlfriend, who is also the infant’s mother, told them Perroti was having a ‘psychotic episode’.

She explained to officers that Perroti woke her up and told her she had 30 minutes to pack her belongings and leave, accusing her of harming their 10-week-old daughter.

When she told Perroti she was taking their child to stay at a hotel, she told officers he hit her on the mouth.

In the complaint, officers note observing a small cut on her lip.

Perroti’s girlfriend also stated that Perroti shoved her, threw a pair of sunglasses at her and locked her out of their home.

When they approached the front door of the home, officers described Perroti as acting ‘manic’, shouting he ‘did not trust local law enforcement and was demanding to speak with an FBI agent.’

Officers made several attempts to have Perroti exit the home on his own; however, he was uncooperative.

The criminal complaint also states, Perroti’s “refusal to comply with officers commands caused an increased risk of danger to his young child concealed inside of the home.”

Officers say the infant was ‘placed in the line of fire between a barricaded offender and law enforcement.’

Members of the Huntington Police Department say they escalated their response when communication efforts failed.

Several members of the SWAT Team were deployed along with FBI agents in an attempt to resolve the situation.

Law enforcement could be seen Tuesday walking around the house and surrounding area in full tactical gear.

Just before 2 p.m., law enforcement entered the home, removed Perroti and safely brought the infant outside, wrapped in a pink blanket.

A 3-month-old, wrapped in a pink blanket is carried by an FBI agent after being removed from an emergency situation in the1400 block of West 5th Avenue in Huntington, W.Va. (WSAZ)

According to Huntington Police, Michael Stephen Perroti, 36, of Huntington is facing two counts of domestic battery as well as charges of child neglect creating a risk of injury.

Officials say one count of domestic battery stems from a previous incident.

Officials report the baby was not injured.

