Gov. Justice | COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – During one of his weekly press briefings, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the state’s hospitalizations due to COVID are at an all-time high.

As of Wednesday, West Virginia has 18,149 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 COVID-related hospitalizations.

225 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

As for pediatric COVID-19 patients, 15 are in the hospital and three are on ventilators.

The Governor went on to announce that 206 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 26 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.

“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted. “We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now. We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

24 COVID-19 deaths were added to the death toll Wednesday, bringing total number of COVID-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,674.

Wednesday, Gov. Justice also highlighted the FDA’s decision to curb the use of antibody treatments.

The FDA is limiting the authorization of certain monoclonal antibody treatments that have not proved effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The inability to neutralize the virus is what recently led the National Institute of Health to call on clinics to advise against these treatments.

The CDC says nearly 100 percent of nationwide cases are from Omicron.

In the announcement the FDA said, “In light of the most recent information and data available, today, the FDA revised the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments – bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) – to limit their use to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments. Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories, and jurisdictions at this time. In the future, if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments, then use of these treatments may be authorized in these regions.”

While these monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer authorized for use in West Virginia at this time, there are several other therapies that are currently available, including another brand of monoclonal antibodies and two oral pills that work against the Omicron variant and are approved for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

“And so what the government has decided and we would agree with based on all the research that the antibodies that were good against the delta variant are not effective against the omicron variant. So, they stopped approving those for use against the omicron variant because they don’t work,” said Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh.

Right now, most West Virginia counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

12,855 cases of the Delta variant have been reported and there are currently 1,069 confirmed cases of Omicron in the state.

405,193 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

364,975 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.