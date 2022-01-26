Advertisement

Herd Hall of Famer gives Savannah Wheeler a shoutout

Marshall tops FAU and holds them scoreless in the overtime
Marshall tops FAU and holds them scoreless in the overtime
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall sophomore guard Savannah Whgeeler might be happy to know the Hall of Famer she’s about to pass on the Herd’s all time scoring list is rooting for her.

Wheeler needs 8 points to jump over Lea Ann Parsley for 19th on the all time list. Parsley played for Marshall from 1986-1990 and gave her wholehearted approval for Wheeler’s quest..

Parsley went on to continued athletics success by winning a silver medal in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in women’s skeleton.

