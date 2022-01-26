Is your emergency help getting delayed? This is what’s to blame

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- In an emergency, every second counts. But some people are experiencing short delays, which can seem like an eternity, when they’re calling 911 for help.

Dispatchers in Greenup County are asking for a little patience from folks for a problem that’s beyond their control.

Greenup County 911 is reporting a delay in calls coming from Windstream customers. The problem started just after midnight Wednesday.

Greenup County Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman says the even though people are calling 911, the 911 center isn’t being notified of the call until it rings 10 or 11 times on the customer’s end.

“It’s a delay, which in an emergency is very important,” Wireman told WSAZ.

Wireman says another option is for people in the county who need emergency services to get their phones out and send a text to 911 with their name, address, and the nature of their emergency.

A dispatcher will then be able to communicate with you through a text message conversation.

“Last summer, working with Greenup County and Central Kentucky 911, Windstream moved the county’s 911 services to a robust next-generation, internet-based solution as part of a trial program. The teams discovered in November that Central Kentucky’s core equipment doesn’t support the large data packets transmitted by the new technology. As a result, when Central Kentucky’s system is handling large volumes of 911 calls, some of those calls may take additional time to complete. When Central Kentucky’s system is not busy, calls complete normally. Central Kentucky has directed Windstream to convert Greenup County’s 911 service back to the previous technology, and that project is under way. Until the project is finished, some 911 calls may take additional time to complete during busy periods. Like Greenup County, Windstream encourages callers to not hang up when dialing 911.”

While part of the issue was addressed within an hour, it remains an intermittent issue Wednesday, which Wireman says Windstream is working to fix.

“Just stay on the line [when you dial 911],” Wireman said. “We will answer your call as soon as it gets delivered to us, but it may take it a few extra rings before it gets to us.”

Wireman says it’s not the first time they’ve experienced problems with Windstream.

“It’s very frustrating knowing that you have citizens who need help and they’re wanting help, [but] their help is delayed, even though it may be a few seconds,” Wireman said.

You can also get ahold of a 911 dispatcher by dialing 606-473-1411.

