Man pulls BB gun on police

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man who showed up at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office demanding to be placed under arrest got his wish after pulling out what appeared to be a weapon.

On Saturday, the Ironton Police Department was dispatched to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Rife, 18, of Ironton showed up at the sheriff’s office Saturday and asked law enforcement to arrest him on pending charges in reference to a previous incident.

Rife told officers if he wasn’t placed under arrest, he would go and commit additional crimes.

Rife then handed a sergeant a small glass vial with a crystal-like residue inside that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

After the sergeant advised Rife that the amount of methamphetamine inside of the vial would not be enough to be placed in jail due to COVID restrictions in the Lawrence County Jail, Rife stated “What about this?” and in a quick manner pulled out what appeared to be handgun.

The sergeant managed to quickly grab Rife and hand off the suspected weapon.

Rife was then placed under arrest.

“The outcome was best case scenario as no one was injured during the incident,” the press release states.

The handgun was later confirmed to be a BB gun.

Rife was housed in the Lawrence County Jail on multiple charges and was arraigned in the Ironton Municipal Court Tuesday.

No other information has been released.

