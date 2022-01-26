Advertisement

Murder trial begins for man charged in wife’s death

In 2017, Edward Jeffers, of Hamlin was charged in the stabbing death of Stephanie Jeffers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Opening statements have begun in the trial against a man charged with murder in the death of his wife.

According to the criminal complaint, a domestic incident was reported December 14, 2017 at an apartment complex in Hamlin.

Reports claim Stephanie called her mother and told her Edward was beating her.

Stephanie’s mother then called 911.

When first responders arrived, Stephanie was found outside of the complex with stab wounds to her neck and midsection.

According to officials, Stephanie died from her injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Edward was found inside an apartment.

Edward was taken to the hospital, then released into police custody.

Stephanie’s family told WSAZ the couple shared two children.

UPDATE: Man charged with murder in stabbing death of wife

