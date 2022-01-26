Non-profit organization will build Lucasville’s first outdoor recreation area

LUCASVILLE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A few years ago, some local men from the Lucasville area got together to form Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO). Their biggest project is one that will turn nearly 20 acres worth of Valley Township into an outdoor recreation area.

“It really started over a cup of coffee,” said GLO Vice President Matt Keeney. “A group of guys just meeting and trying to figure out what we could do collectively together.”

They started bouncing around ideas and decided on revitalizing the land surrounding the Valley Township Community Hall building. Phase one of construction will include the building of an amphitheater, complete with seating for more than 100 people. Phase two will include the construction of an octagon-shaped gazebo that will act as an outdoor shelter area.

“We have 19 acres to use,” said GLO board member Kenny Boldman. “It’s very wooded and beautiful here.”

Future phases of the project will include a half-mile hiking trail and a quarter-mile handicap-accessible walking path. The group has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in private donations. Scioto County Commissioners just recently contributed $150,000 of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Really what we’re doing is... we’re throwing gasoline on it and saying, how do we get it done sooner?” said Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell. “It’s a generational project. After this initial GLO team is long gone and their kids or whoever fills their seats, and long after I’m off a commissioner’s role, this will still be here for generations.”

GLO board members say they plan to have phases one and two of construction complete by the end of 2022. They will continue to raise money to fund phases three and four.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.