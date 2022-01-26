Polar snowfall due Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region.

Only the high country at ski lodge territory has picked up snow this week. But in an already top 10 snowiest January there is compelling data that suggests Friday into Saturday a new snowfall will roar into town.

Of course that will come as the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational (the “Z”) takes to the mat at the Mountain State Health Arena. Huntington High coaches Bill and Robbie Archer know of the lore of snow and cold for the “Z”.

While an east coast blizzard is possible, we will have a wind driven light snowfall locally which will occur for both rush hours on Friday, if all goes as planned! In the snow forecasting business, the famous saying “don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes” is certainly applicable.

