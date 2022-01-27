Cabell County emergency officials seek Overdose Fatality Review Board

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - EMS crews in Huntington respond to drug overdoses nearly everyday. For years, they have tracked suspected non-fatal overdoses with digital medical forms. Now, Cabell County officials would like to be the first county in West Virginia to form an Overdose Fatality Review Board to track and follow up on fatal overdoses. Officials say the goal is to learn more about the drug epidemic and how to stop it.

Connie Priddy keeps data for the Quick Response Team in Cabell County. After emergency crews log a suspected overdose, the Quick Response Team follows up within days, going on site to try and talk with the individual who overdosed or even family members.

Priddy says tracking numbers of overdoses in real time has helped officials pinpoint where problems area are in the community.

“We have developed heat maps that shows what area has high frequency. That’s why that area got a walk up clinic. That’s how we know where to go,” says Priddy.

Priddy says data on fatal overdose lags by more than a year. She wants to form an Overdose Fatality Review Board to look into suspected fatal overdose cases so teams can react and respond more quickly.

Overdose Fatality Review Boards (OFRB) are popping up around the country. Jennifer Skolaski oversees the OFRB in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

“Not only does it address substance abuse and addiction, but it helps create community change and it’s been really inspirational,” said Skolaski.

Her OFRB brings 47 partners together from 37 different agencies to try and track how systems are failing to help people with substance abuse. They interview family members of those who died, and try to piece together their story to see whey their drug addiction couldn’t be stopped and led to death.

“If they lose their loved one, they may be next,” said Skolaski. “We are trying to make sure we prevent those.”

Priddy and other Cabell County officials want Cabell County to be the first county in West Virginia to have an overdose fatality review board.

“We see it turning into something bigger than just saying, “Oh that’s where we had five fatalities in the last month,” said Priddy. “Those fatalities actually have families, we can go see those families.“

She hopes the new information can funnel resources to hurting neighborhoods and save lives in the process.

Many Overdose Fatality Review Boards are staffed with volunteers.

Cabell County EMS, the Cabell County Health Department and the Huntington Quick Response team are collaborating on bringing an OFRB to the area.

