COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 additional deaths, 5,205 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 27, 2022, there are currently 17,525 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 23 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,697 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Logan County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old male from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 45-year old female from Marion County.

The state’s County Alert System map is showing 39 counties in the ‘red’, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties.

12,886 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant have been reported in the state.

1,094 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported.

According to Gov. Justice, Wednesday West Virginia set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Gov. Justice | COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted. “We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now. We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

As of Thursday, 1,043 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 225 are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

Right now, 15 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and three have been admitted to the ICU.

410,999 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 55 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

366,189 West Virginians have received a booster shot.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (772), Boone (291), Braxton (55), Brooke (127), Cabell (1,223), Calhoun (70), Clay (55), Doddridge (87), Fayette (592), Gilmer (50), Grant (120), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (168), Hancock (227), Hardy (107), Harrison (564), Jackson (122), Jefferson (316), Kanawha (2,331), Lewis (86), Lincoln (257), Logan (395), Marion (473), Marshall (312), Mason (258), McDowell (192), Mercer (648), Mineral (216), Mingo (281), Monongalia (943), Monroe (177), Morgan (84), Nicholas (281), Ohio (356), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (24), Preston (308), Putnam (651), Raleigh (943), Randolph (216), Ritchie (92), Roane (127), Summers (128), Taylor (187), Tucker (7), Tyler (109), Upshur (156), Wayne (423), Webster (65), Wetzel (154), Wirt (44), Wood (707), Wyoming (373). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

