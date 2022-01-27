Advertisement

Crews clear debris that dammed up creek, blocked in residents

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mother Nature dealt a double whammy in one neighborhood.

People who live on Heizer Creek Road in Poca say high water covers the road a few times a year.

“Any time you get a little heavy rain, water comes up real quick,” Eddie Smith said.

“Flooding has been an issue many, many years, as long as I’ve lived here,” Callie Burgess said.

A few neighbors who live across the creek off a side road can typically just wait a few hours for water to go down, but concern grew after the most recent round of bad weather when the high water didn’t recede, leaving residents unable to drive out.

The director of Putnam County Emergency Management, Mikyle White, says a large amount of debris had piled up in the creek after the last couple winter storms.

White says crews worked Monday through Wednesday this week on clearing the debris, and the water went back down.

He says one of the residents who was trapped is bedridden. He says it would’ve been a terrible situation if there’d been an emergency before they’d gotten the debris removed.

White says work began after the county commission was made aware of the problem. He says the project cost $6,000.

