Early dismissal for Shoals Elementary, Capital High School due to water main break

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools in Kanawha County are dismissing early Thursday due to a water main break in the area.

Officials say students at Shoals Elementary and students at Capital High School will be dismissed at 10 a.m.

No further information has been released.

