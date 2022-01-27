Early dismissal for Shoals Elementary, Capital High School due to water main break

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools in Kanawha County are dismissing early Thursday due to a water main break in the area.

Officials say students at Shoals Elementary and students at Capital High School will be dismissed at 10 a.m.

No further information has been released.

