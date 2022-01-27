Advertisement

Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are taking aim at reversing the state’s chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect.

Legislation to bolster prevention efforts won approval Wednesday from the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, sending it to the full Senate.

Sen. Ralph Alvarado says it’s probably the most important bill lawmakers will take up this year.

He’s a co-sponsor of the bill.

A key portion of the measure would expand family preservation services to work with families when children are considered at moderate risk of being removed from the home.

The goal is the early intervention will head off potential abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region
Polar snowfall due Friday
Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the infant was able to come into contact with...
16-month-old revived with Narcan; mother facing charges
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit
Michael Stephen Perroti, 36, of Huntington is facing two counts of domestic battery as well as...
Father facing child neglect charges after hours-long standoff situation with police
The car was submerged with little space for the man to breath.
Man suffers severe injuries after car submerges in creek

Latest News

Senate head: Company would help cover mine reclamation costs
Man accused of sneaking into teen's bedroom
Man accused of sneaking into teen's bedroom
How to get your government-issued N95 mask
How to get your government-issued N95 mask
Three homes burn in Logan
Three homes burn in Logan