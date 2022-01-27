Advertisement

Ohio House passes resolution urging for I-73, I-74 extension

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday urging Governor Mike DeWine and the state Director of Transportation to provide funding for the extension of I-73 and I-74.(WOIO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday urging Governor Mike DeWine and the state Director of Transportation to provide funding for the extension of I-73 and I-74.

State Rep. Jason Stephens says, “Expanding I-73 and I-74 will bring great development opportunities to our state. These projects would significantly benefit our workforce and economy, and provide easier access to the interstate system for millions of Ohioans.”

The I-73 extension would include an upgrade to U.S. 52 between Portsmouth and Huntington, West Virginia.

The I-74 project would include the extension of I-74 from Cincinnati to Portsmouth. Several routes are being studies for this project.

The bill, H.C.R. 31, now heads to the Ohio Senate.

