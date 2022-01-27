Sen. Capito hosts W.Va. broadband meeting, wants to hear your story

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosted a virtual meeting to discuss the future of broadband in the Mountain State on Thursday.

Capito laid out ways West Virginians will benefit from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that the President signed in November.

The bill provides initial funding of 100 million dollars for broadband expansion. Unserved and underserved areas will jump to the front of the line for broadband funding.

“They’re not happy stories. There are stories of no service, no service that they’re paying for. Their children having to move away because they don’t have service to do school. It’s all of the above and when we look at locations, it’s everywhere,” Capito said.

In the meeting, Capito stated that before any funding is spent, the goal is to find what areas are most underserved.

Anyone who believes their region is unserved or underserved is asked to share their story here.

