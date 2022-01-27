Advertisement

Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the Auschwitz concentration camp.(Pantheon Books via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee school district is banning a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

The McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously to remove the book “Maus” from its eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The book depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats.

School board members said they were concerned about “rough, objectionable language” in the book.

One member also took issue with the depiction of murder and suicide.

Some teachers spoke in favor the novel, saying it helps them educate students about a tragic time in history.

The school board says, if possible, the book should be replaced with another book without content deemed objectionable.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region
Polar snowfall due Friday
Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the infant was able to come into contact with...
16-month-old revived with Narcan; mother facing charges
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit
Michael Stephen Perroti, 36, of Huntington is facing two counts of domestic battery as well as...
Father facing child neglect charges after hours-long standoff situation with police
The car was submerged with little space for the man to breath.
Man suffers severe injuries after car submerges in creek

Latest News

Early dismissal for Shoals Elementary, Capital High School due to water main break
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window