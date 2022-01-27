Advertisement

Thursday thaw precedes Friday light snowfall

Tracking new arctic front
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In this fast paced January, we have relished in 60 degree warmth to start while also experiencing the cold clutch of Old Man Winter. Three snowfalls and a few nights under 10 degrees are the price to be paid for being an early bird! Now we look ahead to a cold and light snowy end of the week.

Thursday will dawn icy cold under clear skies as lows bottom out near 12 degrees in town, but 5-10 in rural hollows. The early sun to start will give way to increasing clouds into the afternoon as a thaw ensues with highs near 40.

Thursday night late thru Friday night a long period of sporadic snow will fall with accumulations most likely to be 1-2″. Skiers and boarders will find conditions known as champagne powder when up to a half foot hits your lodge.

Now whatever falls on Friday and Friday night will be preserved as lows fall back into the teens to start Saturday and again on Sunday morning. Saturday’s temperature will struggle to make it past 20 though Sunday’s high will breech the freezing point again. Both days will feature blue skies.

