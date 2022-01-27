Advertisement

Two in custody after multi-county pursuit

Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.(Sheriff Doug Saylor)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people are in custody after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff, the pursuit started in Johnson County.

Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on a possibly stolen vehicle, and the vehicle did not stop.

The pursuit eventually ended in Martin County when the vehicle crashed into a Martin County Constable.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

