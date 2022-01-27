Two in custody after multi-county pursuit

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people are in custody after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff, the pursuit started in Johnson County.

Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on a possibly stolen vehicle, and the vehicle did not stop.

The pursuit eventually ended in Martin County when the vehicle crashed into a Martin County Constable.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

