Two in custody after multi-county pursuit
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people are in custody after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, the pursuit started in Johnson County.
Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on a possibly stolen vehicle, and the vehicle did not stop.
The pursuit eventually ended in Martin County when the vehicle crashed into a Martin County Constable.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
