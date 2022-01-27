Advertisement

Weather folklore surrounding WSAZ Wrestling Invitational

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After a one year pause, the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational Tournament is back.

It all starts Friday when the event draws a deep field of grapplers and their passionate fans to the Mountain Health Arena.

Tony says there is a quirky weather folklore that has surrounded the tournament for three decades. He picks up the story on how it always seems to snow when the wrestlers come to town.

