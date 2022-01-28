Advertisement

Arrest made following reported stabbing

Jodi Ecklund, 38, has been charged with a felony offense of malicious wounding.
Jodi Ecklund, 38, has been charged with a felony offense of malicious wounding.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges following a reported stabbing Thursday.

According to Kanawha County deputies, they were called to CAMC just after 7:30 p.m. to speak with a 47-year-old man who requested to report a stabbing.

Deputies say the man was receiving treatment for a stabbing wound to the upper right arm.

The victim told deputies during an interview that the stabbing happened inside a home in the 100 block of Georges Drive in Malden, West Virginia.

Based on the injury and the statement obtained from the victim, deputies obtained a warrant charging Jodi Ecklund, 38, with the felony offense of malicious wounding.

Ecklund was arrested at the home where the reported stabbing took place.

She was transported to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office where she was booked, and then transported to the South-Central Regional Jail to await her arraignment.

