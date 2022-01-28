Advertisement

Fatal crash reported in Rowan County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - A person died Thursday during a crash that happened at the intersection of KY 32 and Woodhill Drive in Rowan County, Kentucky State Police reports.

Kentucky State Police reports Dalton Jessee’s pickup truck was hit by a driver attempting to make a left turn on to Ky 32 from Woodhill Drive.

Jessee, 24, of Morehead was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rowan County Coroner.

The accident happened January 27 just after 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Jessee’s pickup truck was taken to the hospital and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No further information has been released.

