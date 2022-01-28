Advertisement

Friday Forecast | Fresh coat of quick-hitting snow

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re tracking more quick-hitting snow Friday morning, offering a fresh coating to an inch or so during the morning drive.

Then the daylight and marginal temperatures will start to make the continued light snow difficult to accumulate.

However, after the sun goes down we’ll have more quick-sticking snows on the evening drive.

The forecast calls for mainly a coating of 2 inches of snow for most, and then another 1 to 3 inches Friday evening in the eastern mountains.

The snow started falling in Huntington just before midnight.

Metro 911 in Kanawha County is asking for anyone driving this morning to slow down and allow for extra travel time. This is because the light snow accumulations and freezing temperatures are making the roadways slick. Road crews are out attempting to clear the roads, but drivers should use caution on their morning commute.

More than 70 schools and businesses are operating on a delayed or canceled schedule. You can find a list of the closings and delays here.

This snow comes almost two weeks after our region was hit by a severe winter storm that caused multiple accidents and power outages.

