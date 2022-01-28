Herd falls to MTSU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Camryn Weston made a pair of foul shots with six seconds left to give Middle Tennessee the lead en route to an 81-79 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Weston scored 19 points, Donovan Sims added 17 points, DeAndre Dishman chipped in 16 and Eli Lawrence had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (13-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-13, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Taevion Kinsey added 18 points and Mikel Beyers had 12 points. Marshall hosts UAB this Saturday night.

