Advertisement

Herd falls to MTSU

Marshall loses 10th straight game
Marshall loses 10th straight game(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Camryn Weston made a pair of foul shots with six seconds left to give Middle Tennessee the lead en route to an 81-79 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Weston scored 19 points, Donovan Sims added 17 points, DeAndre Dishman chipped in 16 and Eli Lawrence had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (13-6, 4-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-13, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Taevion Kinsey added 18 points and Mikel Beyers had 12 points. Marshall hosts UAB this Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It has now been 5 days without an accumulating snow in our region
Polar snowfall due Friday
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit ends with head on collision
Firefighters in Logan have been battling a fire overnight involving multiple structures.
Fire involving three homes confirmed as fatal
Officials say Perry had no explanation as to how the infant was able to come into contact with...
16-month-old revived with Narcan; mother facing charges
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Cats star named to Defensive Player of the Year watch list
UK star named to watch list
Marshall tops FAU and holds them scoreless in the overtime
Herd Hall of Famer gives Savannah Wheeler a shoutout
Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an...
Calipari picks up 800th on-court win after tight 82-74 OT victory over Mississippi St.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game