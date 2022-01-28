Hospitalizations reach all-time high in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a grim milestone for the Mountain State.

“The number of hospitalized, 1,063, is the all-time record in West Virginia. We’re absolutely flooding our hospitals, we’re over-running our hospitals,” Justice said.

Overwhelmed hospitals, like Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), are reaching their peak.

“We’ve set our record unfortunately of 127 COVID inpatients…the delta surge in the fall and now the omicron surge-- its been almost non-stop,” President and CEO of CAMC David Ramsey said.

Ramsey says the national nursing shortage hits close to home, as the issue impacts how much medical attention they’re able to provide.

“It’s more of an issue of how many are out sick with COVID and we can’t open the beds as a result. So we have to figure out how to replace them and keep beds open,” Ramsey said.

A constant struggle that sparks the importance of all hands on deck.

“Many, many of our employees are picking up extra shifts just to fill in,” Ramsey said.

As nurses pick up extra shifts to help fill the gaps, the national guard has been stepping in to help combat the issue as well-- however, a lot of them have other jobs they are responsible for.

“I’ve been in hospital management for 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Ramsey said.

