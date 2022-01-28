Huntington Mayor appoints next fire chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next chief of the Huntington Fire Department has been named by Mayor Steve Williams, following the retirement of chief Jan Rader.

If Huntington City Council confirms the mayor’s appointment, Greg Fuller will begin serving his second stint as Huntington fire chief next month.

On January 14, Jan Rader announced her retirement, effective February 11.

Fuller has more than 40 years of fire and emergency services experience. He was hired by the Huntington Fire Department in 1989 after serving as a firefighter, training officer and deputy chief of the Rome Volunteer Fire Department for several years in Lawrence County, Ohio. Fuller rose through the ranks in the Huntington Fire Department and served as fire chief and director of emergency services from 1999 to 2009.

“I recently met with Mr. Fuller to discuss the future of the Fire Department and how to proceed with the search for a new fire chief,” Williams said. “The more we talked, I realized I didn’t need to look any further, because the next fire chief was sitting right in front of me. I have worked on and off with Mr. Fuller for the past 12 years, and I understand the full extent of his talents. We have a world-class fire department that will benefit from his leadership and professionalism.”

Since then, Fuller has worked for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division. He presently serves as deputy director and oversees the administration and management of staff responsible for emergency and disaster issues throughout the state.

Fuller has a master’s degree in safety management from Marshall University and undergraduate degrees in fire science technology and occupational firefighting. He also is credentialed as a master exercise practitioner and as an instructor for the FEMA Basic Emergency Management Academy.

“When I met with Mayor Williams, I was excited when we discussed the progress that has been made regarding the construction of new fire stations, a commitment to maintaining the same number of stations that we currently have and creating a funding schedule to retire aging fire apparatuses and replace them with new ones,” Fuller said. I became most excited when he shared his vision of increasing the personnel strength of the department to levels that would enhance safety and performance.

“The privilege of leadership is indeed an honor and a blessing that seldom comes twice, and I am thankful to Mayor Williams for giving me that opportunity. I understand clearly that his request of me is to develop the talent and leadership of the firefighters and senior officers of the Huntington Fire Department to become the finest professional fire department in the nation.”

As fire chief, Fuller will oversee a department with a $14.38 million budget and 94 sworn firefighter positions. His annual salary will be $95,611.

